CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022

286 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 77 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ503-160100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

CAZ502-160100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 96 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ504-160100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 98 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 76 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 71 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 80 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 60 82 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 86 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 88 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 81 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 100 63 104 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 98 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 89 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ515-160100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

CAZ514-160100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 74 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 58 81 61 82 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 74 57 78 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 54 86 60 90 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 54 88 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 101 63 105 / 0 0 0 10

