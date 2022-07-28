CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

627 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 64 53 66 / 20 20 20 20

CAZ503-290100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ502-290100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 87 53 87 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 84 57 82 / 10 10 10 0

Napa 54 79 56 79 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ504-290100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 56 65 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 61 55 61 / 20 20 20 20

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 68 58 69 / 10 10 10 10

Oakland 56 69 58 71 / 10 10 10 10

Fremont 57 74 58 76 / 10 10 10 10

Redwood City 57 79 59 80 / 10 10 10 0

Mountain View 57 72 59 73 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 87 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 87 59 88 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 80 60 81 / 10 10 10 0

Morgan Hill 56 90 57 88 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ515-290100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ514-290100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 76 55 74 / 20 20 20 20

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 68 58 68 / 20 20 20 20

Big Sur 52 78 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 68 55 68 / 10 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 53 82 56 81 / 10 10 10 0

Hollister 54 82 56 81 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 89 54 89 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

