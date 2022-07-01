CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

_____

255 FPUS56 KMTR 011001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-020100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 62 51 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-020100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-020100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ506-020100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 83 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 77 54 73 / 0 0 10 0

Napa 51 77 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-020100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 84 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-020100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 64 54 64 / 0 0 10 0

Ocean Beach 52 60 52 60 / 10 0 10 0

$$

CAZ509-020100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-020100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 67 55 66 / 0 0 10 0

Oakland 55 67 55 66 / 0 0 10 0

Fremont 54 70 54 65 / 0 0 10 0

Redwood City 54 73 55 71 / 0 0 10 0

Mountain View 55 71 56 68 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ510-020100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 77 54 73 / 0 0 10 0

Livermore 52 77 53 71 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ513-020100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 75 55 72 / 0 0 10 0

Morgan Hill 51 82 51 76 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ512-020100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-020100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ514-020100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ529-020100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 74 50 73 / 10 0 10 0

$$

CAZ530-020100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 66 54 66 / 20 0 10 0

Big Sur 51 74 52 73 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ528-020100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 64 51 62 / 0 0 10 0

Carmel Valley 50 73 52 70 / 0 0 10 0

Hollister 50 75 49 71 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ516-020100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 84 46 80 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ517-020100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-020100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 87 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather