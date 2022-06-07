CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

_____

148 FPUS56 KMTR 071001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-080100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 64 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-080100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-080100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ506-080100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 88 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 81 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-080100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 87 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-080100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 67 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 63 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-080100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-080100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 69 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 75 56 77 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 78 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 75 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-080100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 86 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 83 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-080100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 81 57 82 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-080100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-080100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. West winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ514-080100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ529-080100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 79 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-080100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 68 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 81 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-080100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 69 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 78 52 79 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 49 81 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-080100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 88 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-080100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-080100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the 70s

to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 91 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

