CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

_____

253 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 62 50 63 / 90 90 0 0

$$

CAZ503-060100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ502-060100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows near 60.

$$

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 73 48 84 / 80 80 0 0

San Rafael 54 73 53 78 / 70 70 0 0

Napa 53 70 52 81 / 70 70 0 0

$$

CAZ504-060100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 72 55 83 / 70 70 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 67 53 68 / 50 50 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 63 52 63 / 50 50 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 72 55 70 / 50 50 0 0

Oakland 55 70 55 74 / 50 50 0 0

Fremont 56 75 55 74 / 40 40 10 0

Redwood City 54 77 54 76 / 40 40 0 0

Mountain View 56 74 57 73 / 30 30 10 0

$$

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 94 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 76 55 84 / 40 40 0 0

Livermore 54 77 55 79 / 40 40 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 78 57 78 / 30 30 10 0

Morgan Hill 52 79 55 82 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ515-060100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ514-060100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 72 52 77 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 74 55 67 / 10 10 10 0

Big Sur 50 73 53 76 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 74 55 69 / 10 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 50 79 55 73 / 10 10 10 0

Hollister 52 77 56 78 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 83 55 83 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 84 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

