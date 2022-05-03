CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 64 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 82 46 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 81 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 80 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 71 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 66 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 71 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 77 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 76 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 75 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 83 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 80 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 79 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 80 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 76 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 67 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 74 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 72 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 74 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 41 78 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 80 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 80 49 90 / 0 0 0 0

