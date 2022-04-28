CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 56 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ503-290100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ502-290100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 68 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 65 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 41 68 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ504-290100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 67 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 60 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 57 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 62 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 64 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 44 63 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 64 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 63 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 68 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 65 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 65 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 41 66 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ515-290100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ514-290100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 64 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 61 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 61 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 61 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 60 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 41 64 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 66 39 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 64 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

