CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022

754 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 61 46 72 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 75 44 88 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 72 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 72 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 72 54 87 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 65 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 62 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 66 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 70 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 71 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 70 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 68 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 75 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 73 46 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 72 45 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 75 46 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 72 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 64 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 72 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 68 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 69 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 74 45 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 76 45 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 75 45 88 / 0 0 0 0

