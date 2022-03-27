CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 57 46 58 / 10 30 90 10

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 63 43 65 / 10 30 90 10

San Rafael 47 63 48 64 / 10 30 90 20

Napa 43 63 47 62 / 0 30 90 20

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 62 50 60 / 0 30 100 40

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 64 49 61 / 10 20 90 20

Ocean Beach 49 62 49 59 / 10 30 90 20

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 64 51 62 / 10 20 90 20

Oakland 48 66 51 63 / 0 20 90 20

Fremont 45 67 49 62 / 0 20 80 30

Redwood City 47 67 48 64 / 0 20 90 20

Mountain View 48 65 51 61 / 0 20 80 30

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 69 47 64 / 0 20 80 20

Livermore 43 69 46 61 / 0 10 80 30

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 69 51 64 / 0 10 80 30

Morgan Hill 44 69 46 63 / 0 0 80 40

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 63 45 62 / 0 10 80 40

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 68 51 63 / 0 10 70 70

Big Sur 46 58 45 59 / 20 20 90 70

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 71 47 62 / 0 0 70 60

Carmel Valley 46 68 47 61 / 10 0 80 90

Hollister 44 69 47 60 / 0 0 70 50

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 66 47 59 / 0 0 90 70

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 65 45 59 / 0 0 90 70

