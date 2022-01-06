CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 638 FPUS56 KMTR 061102 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-070200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of drizzle. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 48 55 47 55 \/ 20 0 80 80 $$ CAZ506-070200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 45 59 44 57 \/ 40 0 80 80 San Rafael 48 58 47 58 \/ 20 0 90 90 Napa 47 56 46 55 \/ 10 0 80 80 $$ CAZ507-070200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of drizzle. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 57 48 54 \/ 20 0 80 80 $$ CAZ006-070200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of drizzle. Rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 49 57 48 57 \/ 10 10 80 80 Ocean Beach 49 57 48 56 \/ 10 10 80 80 $$ CAZ509-070200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ508-070200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 50 58 49 57 \/ 10 10 80 80 Oakland 49 58 48 57 \/ 10 10 80 80 Fremont 47 58 46 57 \/ 0 0 50 50 Redwood City 47 59 46 58 \/ 10 0 70 70 Mountain View 48 58 47 57 \/ 10 0 60 60 $$ CAZ510-070200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 47 58 46 57 \/ 10 0 70 70 Livermore 46 58 44 55 \/ 0 0 40 40 $$ CAZ513-070200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 47 60 47 59 \/ 0 0 40 40 Morgan Hill 44 60 44 56 \/ 0 0 20 40 $$ CAZ529-070200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. A chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle and rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 44 60 44 56 \/ 10 0 40 50 $$ CAZ512-070200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Rain likely and a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-070200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A chance of drizzle. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ530-070200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 48 62 48 61 \/ 0 0 20 30 Big Sur 47 62 44 57 \/ 0 0 10 30 $$ CAZ528-070200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 45 62 46 58 \/ 0 0 10 20 Carmel Valley 45 63 45 58 \/ 0 0 10 30 Hollister 44 61 45 55 \/ 0 0 10 20 $$ CAZ516-070200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds... becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 42 65 44 60 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ517-070200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-070200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. 