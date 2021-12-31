CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

_____

923 FPUS56 KMTR 311101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

CAZ505-010200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 50 34 49 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper

30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 52 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 38 54 36 51 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 34 51 32 48 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 36 49 36 48 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 41 53 38 51 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 41 53 39 51 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-010200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 53 39 51 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 39 53 37 51 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 38 51 32 50 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 40 53 36 51 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 39 51 34 50 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-010200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 51 32 48 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 35 49 31 47 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-010200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 52 34 52 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 50 31 51 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-010200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 53 34 53 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-010200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-010200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-010200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 56 38 56 / 20 10 0 0

Big Sur 41 52 38 52 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs near 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 54 33 54 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 52 34 55 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 36 50 30 50 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening, then

widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 52 30 53 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-010200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-010200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 34 50 29 52 / 10 0 0 0

$$

_____

