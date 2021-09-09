CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 _____ 085 FPUS56 KMTR 091001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-100100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 53 67 54 66 \/ 0 20 30 0 $$ CAZ506-100100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 53 87 53 84 \/ 0 20 30 10 San Rafael 60 85 58 83 \/ 0 20 30 10 Napa 58 79 55 78 \/ 0 20 40 10 $$ CAZ507-100100- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 72 92 65 86 \/ 0 20 40 10 $$ CAZ006-100100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 57 66 57 67 \/ 0 20 30 10 Ocean Beach 54 63 55 62 \/ 0 20 30 10 $$ CAZ509-100100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CAZ508-100100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 58 72 58 71 \/ 0 20 30 10 Oakland 60 71 59 71 \/ 0 20 30 10 Fremont 61 79 60 74 \/ 0 20 30 10 Redwood City 60 82 60 79 \/ 0 20 30 10 Mountain View 60 76 60 73 \/ 0 20 30 10 $$ CAZ510-100100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 63 91 60 86 \/ 0 20 40 10 Livermore 63 91 60 84 \/ 0 20 40 10 $$ CAZ513-100100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 61 83 61 78 \/ 0 10 30 10 Morgan Hill 59 92 58 87 \/ 0 10 20 10 $$ CAZ529-100100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 55 74 57 75 \/ 0 20 20 10 $$ CAZ512-100100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ511-100100- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. $$ CAZ530-100100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 57 73 60 72 \/ 0 20 20 0 Big Sur 60 77 58 77 \/ 0 20 20 0 $$ CAZ528-100100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 55 70 57 69 \/ 0 20 20 10 Carmel Valley 61 84 57 79 \/ 0 20 20 0 Hollister 57 84 56 80 \/ 0 20 20 10 $$ CAZ516-100100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 53 89 57 85 \/ 0 20 20 0 $$ CAZ517-100100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s. $$ CAZ518-100100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 64 97 58 90 \/ 0 20 20 10 $$