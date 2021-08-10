CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 73 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 89 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 96 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 64 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 76 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 75 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 83 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 85 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 78 62 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 98 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 96 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 84 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 72 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 73 59 75 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 70 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 70 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 82 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 83 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs upper 80s to

100. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 104. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

60. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 88 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs mid 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 103. Lows in

the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 98 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

