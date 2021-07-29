CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

_____

393 FPUS56 KMTR 291001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

CAZ505-300100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-300100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 85 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-300100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 97 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-300100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 68 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 63 54 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-300100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-300100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 76 59 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 74 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 61 82 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 60 86 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 61 78 62 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-300100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 61 97 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 62 95 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-300100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 84 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 94 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-300100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 74 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-300100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ511-300100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-300100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 73 59 73 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 73 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-300100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 58 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 84 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-300100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs upper 80s to

102. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 89 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-300100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-300100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 99 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

