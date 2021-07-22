CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 65 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 86 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 84 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 79 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 91 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 64 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 60 52 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 70 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 70 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 74 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 79 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 71 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 88 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 86 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 77 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 86 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 66 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 71 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 64 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 73 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 76 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 94 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

