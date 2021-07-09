CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

193 FPUS56 KMTR 091001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 73 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 96 56 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 92 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 93 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 102 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 77 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 69 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 79 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 88 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 90 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 84 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 104 63 108 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 104 64 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 90 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 98 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 81 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 72 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 80 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and around

90 Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and in

the mid 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the

lower 90s Hollister Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 72 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 86 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 90 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 98 to 113. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 97 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs

95 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 96 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 108 72 110 / 0 0 0 0

