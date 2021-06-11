CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

CAZ505-120400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 62 52 65 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ506-120400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 73 50 79 / 10 10 0

San Rafael 74 55 81 / 0 0 10

Napa 73 53 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-120400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 73 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-120400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 55 67 / 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 61 54 64 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-120400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-120400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 70 58 75 / 0 0 10

Oakland 68 56 72 / 0 0 10

Fremont 71 56 76 / 0 0 10

Redwood City 74 56 79 / 0 0 10

Mountain View 71 56 75 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-120400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 78 56 85 / 0 0 0

Livermore 75 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-120400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 73 56 79 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 79 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-120400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 73 52 77 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-120400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-120400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs

near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ530-120400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 56 71 / 0 0 10

Big Sur 69 51 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-120400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister

Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 53 71 / 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 70 49 76 / 0 0 10

Hollister 73 51 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-120400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 91 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs 95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 77 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-120400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-120400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs mid 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 80 47 86 / 0 0 0

$$

