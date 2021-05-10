CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

_____

160 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 74 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 91 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 89 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 89 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 86 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 73 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 66 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 76 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 81 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 84 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 86 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 92 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 76 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 70 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 70 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 73 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 47 82 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 86 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 88 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

