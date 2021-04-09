CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 56 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 72 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 44 65 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 70 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 71 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 59 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 57 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 60 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 63 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 62 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 62 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 61 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 69 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 65 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 65 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 41 69 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 65 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 59 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 64 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 61 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 61 42 67 / 10 0 10 10

Hollister 41 65 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 72 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 72 37 75 / 0 0 0 0

