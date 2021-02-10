CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 57 45 56 / 20 0 10 80

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 66 38 58 / 10 0 10 80

San Rafael 44 63 45 59 / 20 0 10 80

Napa 41 64 43 57 / 20 0 0 80

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 64 45 53 / 10 0 10 80

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 59 47 58 / 20 0 10 80

Ocean Beach 47 58 48 58 / 20 0 10 70

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 60 48 60 / 20 0 10 80

Oakland 44 61 46 59 / 20 0 10 80

Fremont 42 61 43 59 / 20 0 0 80

Redwood City 44 62 44 60 / 20 0 0 70

Mountain View 43 61 44 60 / 20 0 0 70

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 42 65 43 59 / 20 0 0 70

Livermore 40 63 42 60 / 20 0 0 80

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 63 44 61 / 20 0 0 70

Morgan Hill 39 64 41 60 / 20 0 0 80

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 61 41 58 / 20 0 0 80

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 60 45 61 / 0 0 0 70

Big Sur 47 63 48 60 / 10 0 0 70

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 60 41 62 / 0 0 0 60

Carmel Valley 42 63 43 63 / 10 0 0 70

Hollister 40 61 41 60 / 20 0 0 60

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 66 40 65 / 0 0 0 30

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 65 40 64 / 0 0 0 50

