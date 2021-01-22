CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

_____

323 FPUS56 KMTR 221101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

CAZ505-230200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 52 40 56 / 60 60 10 0

$$

CAZ506-230200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 54 31 60 / 50 50 10 0

San Rafael 41 55 41 59 / 60 70 20 0

Napa 38 53 38 59 / 50 60 20 0

$$

CAZ507-230200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 50 41 56 / 50 60 20 0

$$

CAZ006-230200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy.

Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 54 45 57 / 60 70 20 0

Ocean Beach 44 55 45 57 / 60 70 20 0

$$

CAZ509-230200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

CAZ508-230200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain

likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 55 45 57 / 60 80 20 10

Oakland 41 55 43 58 / 50 70 20 0

Fremont 39 54 40 56 / 40 70 20 0

Redwood City 41 55 43 58 / 50 80 20 0

Mountain View 38 54 41 56 / 50 80 20 0

$$

CAZ510-230200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain

likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 54 39 59 / 50 70 20 0

Livermore 37 53 38 57 / 40 70 20 0

$$

CAZ513-230200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 55 40 58 / 50 80 20 0

Morgan Hill 37 53 37 56 / 60 90 30 10

$$

CAZ529-230200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 53 40 58 / 80 90 30 10

$$

CAZ512-230200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs near 50. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-230200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain and a

chance of snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-230200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 55 43 58 / 80 80 40 10

Big Sur 48 50 46 56 / 80 80 60 30

$$

CAZ528-230200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 54 40 57 / 50 80 30 10

Carmel Valley 44 54 43 59 / 80 90 50 20

Hollister 37 51 38 55 / 40 80 30 10

$$

CAZ516-230200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 54 37 57 / 30 70 30 10

$$

CAZ517-230200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows near 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. No

snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow

level 3700 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-230200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 52 37 55 / 50 80 30 10

$$

