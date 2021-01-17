CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021
_____
189 FPUS56 KMTR 171101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
CAZ505-180200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 47 69 47 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-180200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph
decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very
windy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear except for frost. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 41 77 44 75 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 47 71 49 73 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 42 73 49 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-180200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 52 74 56 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-180200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 49 68 49 70 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 49 67 49 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-180200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows around 50. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to
northeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-180200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 49 70 49 72 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 47 70 48 73 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 46 71 46 70 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 48 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 46 71 45 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-180200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 46 73 47 72 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 45 73 46 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-180200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 46 73 46 72 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 45 74 44 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-180200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 73 44 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-180200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ511-180200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ530-180200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 71 47 70 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 56 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-180200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 45 75 44 73 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 78 46 74 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 45 74 44 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-180200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 42 78 42 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-180200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-180200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 46 78 44 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
