CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

063 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 59 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-070200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 64 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 62 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 60 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-070200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 61 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-070200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 61 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 60 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-070200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ508-070200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 62 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 43 63 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 60 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 62 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 60 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-070200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 64 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 63 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-070200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 62 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 64 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-070200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 63 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-070200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-070200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-070200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 61 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 65 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-070200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 62 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 62 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-070200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 67 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-070200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ518-070200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 67 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

