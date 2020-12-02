CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 59 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 67 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 62 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 38 65 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 63 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 62 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 61 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 62 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 42 65 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 39 62 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 64 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 39 63 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 65 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 65 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 64 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 68 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Light winds...becoming

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 60 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 66 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 67 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 70 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 36 69 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 71 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

