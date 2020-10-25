CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

_____

121 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 70. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 67 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...becoming

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 75 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 76 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 47 70 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 66 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to north 35 to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 68 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 66 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 70 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 71 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 67 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 71 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 67 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 74 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 49 71 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 70 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 63 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 65 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 63 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 61 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 66 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 49 63 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 67 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 69 35 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

