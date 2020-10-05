CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
_____
539 FPUS56 KMTR 051001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-060100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze
and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 69 51 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-060100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West
winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.
Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A
slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the
60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 47 87 47 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 87 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 53 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-060100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s
to upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 61 87 61 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-060100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 67 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 59 52 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-060100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ508-060100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 75 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 76 55 74 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 56 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 56 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 55 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-060100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 92 56 90 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-060100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 58 82 57 80 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 58 93 58 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-060100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 77 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-060100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ511-060100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ530-060100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 67 57 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 66 83 62 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-060100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in
the mid 80s Hollister Valley. North winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 51 76 54 70 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 61 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 57 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-060100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming
south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 55 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-060100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ518-060100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 59 95 61 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather