CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

_____

317 FPUS56 KMTR 041001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-050100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 71 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-050100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 93 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 88 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 89 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 72 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 66 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-050100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 80 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 80 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 80 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 85 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-050100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 97 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 95 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-050100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 87 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 60 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy dense fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 83 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-050100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning...

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ511-050100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

$$

CAZ530-050100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows near 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 74 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 66 89 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 79 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 61 94 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 59 91 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 96 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-050100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 96 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather