CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
CAZ505-190100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 59 67 57 70 / 10 10 0 0
CAZ506-190100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 76 51 83 / 0 10 0 0
San Rafael 60 79 59 84 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 58 74 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-190100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 58 74 58 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-190100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 60 69 59 70 / 10 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 58 65 57 66 / 10 0 10 0
CAZ509-190100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ508-190100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 61 74 60 75 / 10 0 0 0
Oakland 61 72 60 74 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 61 71 59 73 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 61 76 60 78 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 61 71 59 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-190100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 60 82 59 86 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 59 79 57 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-190100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 60 74 57 76 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 58 81 55 83 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ529-190100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 56 73 55 73 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ512-190100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ511-190100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ530-190100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 58 69 57 70 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 59 75 56 74 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ528-190100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 57 68 56 68 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 55 76 52 76 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 56 75 54 75 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ516-190100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 79 51 78 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ517-190100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
CAZ518-190100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 84 49 83 / 10 0 0 0
