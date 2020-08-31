CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

990 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 68 54 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 84 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 82 57 84 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 54 82 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Highs mid 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 89 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 65 56 69 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 54 60 55 64 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 76 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 72 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 80 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 80 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 77 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 92 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 92 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 85 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 69 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 71 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 73 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 69 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 80 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

94 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 86 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light

winds...becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 93 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

