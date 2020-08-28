CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

876 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 53 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 86 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 84 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 79 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 90 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 66 56 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 61 54 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 78 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 73 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 80 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 81 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 91 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 91 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 84 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 91 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 70 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in

the 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 56 70 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 77 57 77 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 69 55 70 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 83 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 92 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

