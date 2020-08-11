CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-120100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 66 55 68 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ506-120100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 78 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 58 75 57 80 / 0 10 0 0
Napa 56 79 56 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-120100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 61 87 61 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-120100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 64 55 66 / 10 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 56 62 55 63 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ509-120100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-120100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 59 71 58 74 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 61 76 56 78 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 60 80 58 82 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 59 77 58 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-120100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 60 87 58 92 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 59 87 58 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-120100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 80 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 57 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-120100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 56 70 56 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-120100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ511-120100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ530-120100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 58 69 57 68 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 70 53 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-120100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 58 71 56 72 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 54 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 56 78 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-120100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs 94 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
96 to 107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 83 52 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-120100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.
$$
CAZ518-120100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
upper 80s to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 54 94 54 97 / 0 0 0 0
$$
