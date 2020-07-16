CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 52 66 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 81 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 79 56 78 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 54 79 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-170100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 56 66 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 62 54 62 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 79 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 82 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 78 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 87 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 84 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 90 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 71 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-170100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 56 70 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 51 70 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 69 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 79 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 87 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 96 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

