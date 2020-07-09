CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

_____

615 FPUS56 KMTR 091001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 71 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 93 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 86 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 91 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Lows

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 71 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 66 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 75 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 80 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 87 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 96 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 94 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 86 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 95 55 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 79 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 70 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 80 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 85 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 93 to 106.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 89 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs mid 80s to 101. Lows in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 99 57 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather