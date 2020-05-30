CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

985 FPUS56 KMTR 301001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

CAZ505-310100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 63 50 64 / 50 40 10 0

$$

CAZ506-310100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 70 49 77 / 50 50 10 0

San Rafael 54 70 54 73 / 40 30 10 0

Napa 54 70 52 75 / 40 40 0 0

$$

CAZ507-310100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 67 52 75 / 60 60 10 0

$$

CAZ006-310100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 69 55 66 / 30 30 10 0

Ocean Beach 53 66 53 62 / 40 30 10 0

$$

CAZ509-310100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-310100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 70 55 68 / 20 20 10 0

Oakland 56 72 56 70 / 30 30 0 0

Fremont 58 73 56 73 / 20 30 0 0

Redwood City 57 74 55 74 / 30 20 0 0

Mountain View 57 73 55 73 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ510-310100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 76 55 78 / 30 40 10 0

Livermore 58 74 54 77 / 20 40 0 0

$$

CAZ513-310100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 74 55 76 / 20 30 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 75 53 78 / 20 40 0 0

$$

CAZ529-310100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 68 53 70 / 30 30 10 0

$$

CAZ512-310100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ511-310100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-310100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 72 55 67 / 30 30 10 10

Big Sur 53 66 50 70 / 50 50 10 0

$$

CAZ528-310100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 73 55 69 / 30 30 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 72 51 72 / 30 30 0 0

Hollister 55 72 53 74 / 20 40 0 0

$$

CAZ516-310100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 74 53 80 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ517-310100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-310100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 75 50 80 / 20 20 0 0

$$

_____

