CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
567 FPUS56 KMTR 111001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
CAZ505-120100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 48 59 50 59 / 40 90 50 50
$$
CAZ506-120100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 46 66 49 67 / 40 90 60 60
San Rafael 50 66 53 66 / 20 70 40 40
Napa 47 67 52 65 / 10 60 50 50
$$
CAZ507-120100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 47 65 52 63 / 10 70 60 60
$$
CAZ006-120100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Breezy. Rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 51 66 55 62 / 10 60 40 40
Ocean Beach 51 64 53 61 / 10 60 30 30
$$
CAZ509-120100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-120100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 66 55 64 / 10 50 30 30
Oakland 51 69 55 66 / 10 50 30 30
Fremont 51 73 55 67 / 0 30 30 20
Redwood City 51 72 55 68 / 0 40 30 30
Mountain View 51 73 55 68 / 0 40 40 30
$$
CAZ510-120100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 49 75 55 70 / 0 40 40 40
Livermore 48 74 53 68 / 0 30 30 30
$$
CAZ513-120100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70. South
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 49 74 54 70 / 0 40 40 20
Morgan Hill 47 74 52 70 / 0 40 40 30
$$
CAZ529-120100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 47 65 51 65 / 0 50 50 30
$$
CAZ512-120100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ511-120100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
near 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ530-120100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 49 71 53 65 / 0 50 50 20
Big Sur 47 67 50 66 / 0 50 50 20
$$
CAZ528-120100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 49 72 53 66 / 0 40 40 20
Carmel Valley 45 75 49 67 / 0 40 40 20
Hollister 46 73 52 68 / 0 30 30 20
$$
CAZ516-120100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 46 79 52 71 / 0 20 20 10
$$
CAZ517-120100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper
60s.
$$
CAZ518-120100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 45 79 50 70 / 0 20 20 20
$$
