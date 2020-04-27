CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
_____
655 FPUS56 KMTR 271001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
CAZ505-280100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 66 52 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-280100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 50 81 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 52 75 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 51 80 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-280100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 80 60 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-280100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 68 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 51 65 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-280100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-280100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 52 67 54 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 53 74 55 77 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 51 73 55 81 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 52 73 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 52 75 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-280100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 53 82 56 87 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 50 78 54 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-280100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 51 78 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 49 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-280100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 48 75 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-280100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ511-280100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ530-280100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 51 67 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 52 73 59 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-280100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 50 70 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 48 70 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 48 75 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-280100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 80 55 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-280100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ518-280100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 48 80 55 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
_____
