CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

_____

807 FPUS56 KMTR 261001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 63 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 81 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 74 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-270100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 79 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 65 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 63 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 65 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 70 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 53 72 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 72 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 74 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 80 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 77 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 80 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 75 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ511-270100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 67 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 75 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 71 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 82 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 82 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

