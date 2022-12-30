CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

972 FPUS56 KSGX 301121

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

CAZ552-302215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs around 61 at the beaches to 62 to

65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around

54. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 65. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 47 to

51. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60 at the beaches to 61 to 64 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60 at the beaches to 61 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59 at the beaches to 60 to 64 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs around 61 at the beaches to 62 to

65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 63.

$$

CAZ554-302215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs 61 to 64. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 51 to 55.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows 46 to 50.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 63.

$$

CAZ043-302215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Highs around 63. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 54. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 64. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 47 to 51. Areas

of winds south 15 to 25 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Areas of winds west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ050-302215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 63 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 53. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

65 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Areas

of winds south 15 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph overnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 62 in the western valleys to

51 to 56 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 63 in the western

valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-302215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 52. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of

winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61.

$$

CAZ057-302215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of

fog in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds southwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog overnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas

of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to

47. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ055-302215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 50 to

57 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 35 to 45 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53 above

6000 feet to 47 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming south 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

overnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Colder. Lows

20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 28 to 38 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 34 to 42 above 6000 feet to

41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42 above 6000 feet to 41 to 48 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows

23 to 33. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 46 above

6000 feet to 44 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows

25 to 35. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly

in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs 36 to 45 above 6000 feet to

43 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming

6500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-302215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog overnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible overnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Snow

level above 8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 43 to 49. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows

26 to 36. Snow level 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 43 to 51. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 45 to 51. Snow level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Patchy

fog. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly

in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 51. Snow level 6500 feet.

$$

CAZ058-302215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog overnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 41. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy. Lows 31 to

39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 54.

$$

CAZ060-302215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65.

Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ065-302215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 through the pass to 68 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

64 through the pass to 65 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 45 to

48 through the pass to 48 to 53 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57 through the pass to 61 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56 through the pass to

61 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy. Highs around 57 through the pass to 62 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60 through the pass to 62 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 57 through the pass to 61 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

$$

CAZ061-302215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds southeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Very windy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 65.

$$

CAZ062-302215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

321 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 73. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 72. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs 62 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs 63 to 66.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather