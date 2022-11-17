CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

186 FPUS56 KSGX 171013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

CAZ552-172215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west this afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ554-172215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s towards the

coast to the upper 60s farther inland. Areas of winds northeast

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ043-172215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s near the coast to

70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s near the coast

to the upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ050-172215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ048-172215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming east with gusts

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ057-172215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ055-172215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

the mid 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds north 15 mph

this morning becoming light. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to

40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the lower 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the

upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet

to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

the mid 50s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to the mid 50s

below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-172215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ058-172215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ060-172215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ065-172215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds north 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds north

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ061-172215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ062-172215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

213 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds south

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

