CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

649 FPUS56 KSGX 010935

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

CAZ552-012130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ554-012130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s towards the coast to the mid 60s farther

inland. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s towards the coast to the lower 60s farther

inland. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ043-012130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ050-012130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

around 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to the lower 50s near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s in the

western valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70 in the western valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s in the western valleys to the lower 60s near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-012130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ057-012130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ055-012130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s

above 6000 feet to the lower 40s below 6000 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds southwest 30 to 40 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph overnight.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s

below 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6500

feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Snow level 5500 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40

mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to the lower 40s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s above

6000 feet to 50 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s

above 6000 feet to the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 above 6000 feet to the

upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to the lower 50s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Snow level 7500 feet.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ058-012130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 40s. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ060-012130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ065-012130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming

55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s through the pass to the upper 60s in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy blowing

dust. Colder. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ061-012130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ062-012130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

235 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 70. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

17

