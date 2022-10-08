CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

711 FPUS56 KSGX 080945

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

CAZ552-082115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s at the beaches to this lower 80s farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to in

the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s at the

beaches to in the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-082115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s towards the coast to this mid 80s farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

in the mid 80s farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ043-082115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

near the coast to 80 inland. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s near the coast to 80 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s near the coast to in the upper 70s inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast

to in the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ050-082115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ048-082115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ057-082115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ055-082115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s above 6000 feet to this upper 70s below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to in the upper 50s below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to in

the upper 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to in the mid

70s below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to in the lower 70s below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet

to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet

to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to

in the mid 70s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-082115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ058-082115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ060-082115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ065-082115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s through the pass to

this mid 90s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s through the pass to

in the mid 70s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass to in the

lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ061-082115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ062-082115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

