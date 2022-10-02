CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

_____

849 FPUS56 KSGX 020901

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

CAZ552-022130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches

to in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s at

the beaches to in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s at

the beaches to in the mid 80s farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s at

the beaches to in the mid 80s farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 80s at

the beaches to in the upper 80s farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-022130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds this morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then patchy low clouds.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s towards the coast to in the upper 80s

farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ043-022130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the mid 70s near the coast

to in the upper 70s inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s

near the coast to in the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s

near the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s

near the coast to in the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 80s near

the coast to in the upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 80s

near the coast to in the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ050-022130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s this western valleys to this lower 80s

near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s in the western

valleys to in the upper 80s near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 80s in the

western valleys to in the upper 80s near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the western valleys to in the

upper 80s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s in the western valleys to in the lower 90s

near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ048-022130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ057-022130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ055-022130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to this upper 70s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to

in the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to in the lower 80s below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 80s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to 80 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-022130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ058-022130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ060-022130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ065-022130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to this

mid 90s this northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 through the pass to in

the mid 70s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s through the pass

to in the upper 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s through the

pass to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s through the

pass to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ061-022130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ062-022130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather