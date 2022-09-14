CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

592 FPUS56 KSGX 140940

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

CAZ552-142230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to this upper

70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches

to in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the

upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-142230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ043-142230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s near the

coast to in the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ050-142230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming west

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ048-142230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ057-142230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ055-142230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s above

6000 feet to this mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s above

6000 feet to in the lower 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to

in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to 70 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-142230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ058-142230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ060-142230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ065-142230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass to

this lower 90s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s through

the pass to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass

to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass

to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass

to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s through the pass to in

the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s through the pass

to in the upper 80s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ061-142230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ062-142230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

