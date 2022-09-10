CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

_____

360 FPUS56 KSGX 100944

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

CAZ552-102115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to this upper 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in

the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the lower

80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches

to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-102115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ043-102115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to in the

upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to in the upper 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-102115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s this western valleys to this lower 80s

near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s in the western valleys to in the mid 80s

near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-102115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ057-102115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ055-102115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s above 6000 feet to this upper 70s below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to in the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to in the lower 80s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above

6000 feet to in the upper 70s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above

6000 feet to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet

to in the upper 70s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 above 6000 feet to in

the upper 70s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-102115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ058-102115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ060-102115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ065-102115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler. Lows around 70 through the pass to in the

mid 70s in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s through the pass to in the upper 90s in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s through the pass to in the mid 90s in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ061-102115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ062-102115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

244 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 90. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

