Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 62. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 85 to

90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther

inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther

inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

95 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76 through the pass to 84 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 92 through the pass

to 97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

216 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

