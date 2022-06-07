CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

_____

767 FPUS56 KSGX 071011

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

CAZ552-080115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-080115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 82 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 81 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ043-080115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-080115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-080115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ057-080115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-080115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to

81 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to 88 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-080115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-080115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 92. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-080115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 97 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-080115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 69 through the pass to 74 to 79 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 66 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-080115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ062-080115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

311 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 69 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather