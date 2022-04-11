CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

800 FPUS56 KSGX 110941

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

CAZ552-112100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-112100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-112100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

71 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-112100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

40 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-112100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ057-112100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-112100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of snow overnight. Much colder. Lows 16 to

26 above 6000 feet to 25 to 34 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...

becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet

to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-112100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Colder. Lows 26 to

36. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of

winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

$$

CAZ058-112100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Colder. Lows 31 to 38. Areas of winds west 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

51 to 59. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-112100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

80. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 37. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

$$

CAZ065-112100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 71 through the pass

to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 46 through the pass

to 48 to 53 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs

around 66 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 through the pass to 80 to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-112100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ062-112100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 82 to 87.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

