CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

862 FPUS56 KSGX 150949

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

CAZ552-160100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches

to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ554-160100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to

82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

south 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ043-160100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast

to 72 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-160100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 in the

western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 in the western

valleys to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds south

15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-160100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-160100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to

66 to 75 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 36 to 46 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to

63 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to 63 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

60 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 45 to 54 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56 above

6000 feet to 55 to 64 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Windy, colder. Lows

30 to 40. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 47 to 54. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-160100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-160100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-160100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs around 61 through the pass to 69 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 72 through the pass

to 75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-160100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ062-160100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

249 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

