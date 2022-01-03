CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

038 FPUS56 KSGX 031008

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

CAZ552-040115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at the beaches to

65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-040115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-040115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 66 to

71 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ050-040115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 62 in the western

valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-040115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ057-040115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-040115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 49 above

6000 feet to 49 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 28 to

38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to

48 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

57 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

CAZ058-040115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ060-040115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ065-040115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 through the pass to

66 to 71 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-040115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-040115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

208 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

