CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

843 FPUS56 KSGX 111018

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

CAZ552-120130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 59. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 57 at the beaches to 58 to 63 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59 at the beaches to 60 to

65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-120130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ043-120130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ050-120130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near

the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 in the

western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56 in the western

valleys to 47 to 52 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

CAZ048-120130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

CAZ057-120130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Snow

level 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 41. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

CAZ055-120130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 46 above

6000 feet to 47 to 52 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31 above 6000 feet to 28 to

37 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

55 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and chance of snow showers overnight. Windy. Lows

27 to 37. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Very windy. Highs 35 to 42 above 6000 feet to

41 to 47 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy. Colder. Lows

16 to 26. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 29 to 36 above 6000 feet

to 36 to 43 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 44 above 6000 feet to 44 to 52 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 20 to 30. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to

42 to 51 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-120130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

29 to 39. Snow level 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 51. Snow level 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, slight chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Very

windy. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to 53. Snow level 5500 feet.

CAZ058-120130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, slight chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy, colder.

Lows 27 to 36. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to 55.

CAZ060-120130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 28 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 32. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 25 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 55.

CAZ065-120130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57 through the pass to

63 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 57 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50 through the

pass to 55 to 60 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to

61 to 66 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 59 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-120130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ062-120130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

